Aapli Bus revenue jumps after 17% fare hike in Nagpur

According to the NMC’s Transport Department, The NMC’s per day revenue from the sale of Aapli Bus tickets has increased from Rs 16 lakh per day to Rs 21 lakh. The earnings per kilometre (EPKM) and per bus (EPB) too have increased post the revision of fares. The data of May 10, 2022 (pre-revision period) of both EPKM and EPB was 27.79 and 5,477 respectively. However, now it has reached Rs 31.26 EPKM and Rs 6292 EPB, the analytical study of the pre and post bus fare revision revealed.

However, on an average, the passenger count post the hike has decreased marginally by around 2,000. Footfalls of passengers on many routes from Sitabuldi to Butibori, Hingna and Mahadula have decreased, sources in the department said. On many routes, passengers were opting for MSRTC-run buses and Maha Metro as fares in these public transport facilities are comparatively low.

The fare of Aapli Bus from Sitabuldi to Mahadula is Rs 44, while an MSRTC bus is charging Rs 34 for the same distance. So, passengers on this route were preferring MSRTC buses instead of the Aapli Bus fleet. Similarly, passengers commuting between Sitabuldi and Hingna have started opting for Metro and shared autos. The fare for this distance in both the modes of transportation comes to around Rs 20, while after the fare revision, Aapli Bus travel has become costlier, sources pointed out.

Meanwhile, the issue of conductors pocketing bus fares continues unabated. Avisa Group, a newly appointed agency by the NMC to plug leakages in the revenue of Aapli Bus, caught at least four conductors pocketing bus fares. It also exposed that on several routes. Electronic ticketing machines are generating old fares despite the revision.

