ED gets Governor’s nod to prosecute ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100-crore extortion case

Approval under PMLA comes as former minister continues to demand public release of Justice Chandiwal Commission report

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Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has received the Governor’s sanction to prosecute former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion case, marking a significant development in one of the state’s most high-profile political controversies.

The central agency informed a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday that it had secured the Governor’s approval on May 21 to initiate prosecution against the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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The case stems from explosive allegations made in March 2021 by then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who claimed in a letter to then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that Deshmukh had instructed police officers to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

Deshmukh consistently denied the allegations and resigned as Home Minister after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the claims.

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Meanwhile, Deshmukh has continued to press for the publication of the Justice K.U. Chandiwal Commission report, which was constituted by the Maharashtra Government to probe Param Bir Singh’s allegations.

In April this year, Deshmukh wrote to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, urging him to direct the State Government to release the commission’s final report, claiming it has remained under wraps despite being submitted more than four years ago.

According to Deshmukh, the one-member commission, headed by retired Bombay High Court judge Justice K.U. Chandiwal, submitted its 1,400-page report on April 26, 2022. He said he had written multiple letters to the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and other senior officials seeking its publication, but received no response.

The former minister argued that the commission’s findings directly concern the allegations against him and have a bearing on his legal and personal rights. He also questioned why the report had neither been made public nor tabled before the Maharashtra Legislature.

Deshmukh has urged the Governor to direct the State Government to publish the complete report and explain the reasons for the prolonged delay, stating that withholding the findings of a judicial commission could erode public confidence in the justice system.

The ED’s move to secure prosecution sanction is expected to further intensify the legal battle surrounding the alleged extortion case, which has remained at the centre of Maharashtra’s political discourse since 2021.

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