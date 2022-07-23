Clock at Nagpur’s Ajni Tower starts ticking after silence of 8 years

Advertisement

Nagpur: The clock at the iconic Ajni Tower has started ticking once again. The clock had stopped ticking in 2014 and since then its hands had stopped.

Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), inspected the Ajni Clock Tower on Friday. NMC had erected the clock tower at Ajni Square on the land parcel made available by Central Jail. The civic body had spent around Rs 40 lakh. The prism-shaped satellite clock, 2 metres in height, was installed on the centre at the top of the 12-metre high parabolic stainless steel structure.

According to a press release issued by NMC, Darbar Watch had submitted a proposal of Rs 36 lakh annual expenditure on repair and maintenance of the clock tower and beautification around. In lieu of that, the company had sought advertising rights on five gantries in the NMC area, for the period of 10 years. The then Standing Committee of NMC had passed a resolution to allow the company to erect five gantries and gave advertising rights for three years. However, as the company wanted advertising rights for 10 years, Radhakrishnan B asked Milind Meshram to find another agency in April 2022.

Accordingly, Meshram contacted Government of India’s company HMT Ltd, which sent its engineer Vyankatesh to visit the site. After inspection of the site and the clock, HMT proposed an expenditure of Rs 1.72 lakh for repair of the clock at Ajni Tower. Radhakrishnan B approved of the expenditure. The Fire and Emergency Services Department of NMC provided a turntable ladder and the Workshop Department made available a telescopic crane. After painstaking efforts between July 13 and July 21, finally the clock started ticking.

The clock receives GPS signals at 12 am and 12 noon as it works on satellite-based software. “As this is the one-of-its kind clock in the country, the task was challenging for us,” said Vyankatesh. Now, NMC has proposed to install a water-fountain at the clock tower and there will be railings to the landscaping. Seating arrangements also are proposed to be made for citizens.

Radhakrishnan B told media persons that a system would be developed to ensure that the clock did not stop ticking. Also, talks are on with an organisation for free-of-cost management of the clock, he added. The Municipal Commissioner felicitated Vyankatesh, Engineer of HMT Ltd, for restarting the clock at the Ajni Tower on Friday. He also appreciated the efforts taken by Milind Meshram, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue); Sanjay Dahikar, Superintendent; Jitendrasingh Tomar, Assistant Inspector, and team. Anil Mohite, Raju Sonekar, Dhananjay Jadhav and others were present on this occasion.

