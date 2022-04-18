AR Music Studios Introduces Shah Idrees In Rani Hazarika’s “Malanga”.

Advertisement

AR Music Studios is one of the renowned music record label in India headquartered in Mumbai’s Andheri (West) Maharashtra.

In a decade ARMS record label has put in lot of efforts to revive and promote Sufi music of kashmir nationally and internationally which has brought them lot of love and praise in the form of millions of followers on their social media platforms.

A Strong pedestal is provided to new artists to showcase and display their talent and to Introduce debutant 17, Year old Shah Idrees from Shat Muqam, Kupwara in a different avatar the team AR has moved to shoot in North East for an experimental metal/hardcore yet soulful melody tentatively titled “ Malanga” to surprise their audiences AR Music believes in strengthening the artists to preserve art – says Rani Hazarika

Shah Idrees said it was his dream from his childhood to become an actor but couldn’t see much opportunities in kashmir and started up with modelling for brands like Amazon, Flipkart.

Being a resident of small village couldn’t explore much but eventually gathered a courage to talk to my parents if they could help me in full filing my dream and luckily my parents showed me the ray of hope by supporting me monetarily and got me admission in renowned Ice Balaji institute founded by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms wherein I’m learning acting and now being associated with popular and the only record label in kashmir AR Music studios is a great start and looking forward to see a great success with my first ever song “Mast Malanga” highly indebted to AR Music Studios for providing me this opportunity.

AR Music Studios recent projects include “Mere Ali Moula Ali” sung by renowned Bollywood playback singer Richa Sharma directed by Jaan Nissar Lone produced by Rani Hazarika has millions of hits on various music platforms.

The Song was shot in one of the historical and oldest beautifully carved Sufi shrine -Khankah E Moula of kashmir J&K wherein the record label has introduced debutant charming faces Like -Anjum Mir , Nazir Ganaie (The Rabab Player) , Atif Malik along With The lead child protagonist Raah Nissar Lone from Kashmir.

AR Music studios has the history of launching and introducing Non-kashmiri singers like Sniti Mishra with (Peer Myanio/Harmukh Bartal) and Rani Hazarika with (Maezraath/Salam e Wazwane) to promote the un-explored rich music of valley on bigger level.

When spoke to the founder of AR Music Studios Jaan Nissar Lone he said nowadays many record labels are recreating their own old melodies but I’m very happy to share that it’s an amazing feeling when you are being approached by famous production houses for your already released songs to be re-released in their upcoming projects , In recent time’s our original songs have been reintroduced in famous Bollywood projects like “Harmukh Bartal” in popular Webseries “The Family Man” starring Manoj Bajpai and Rubaru from “Ginny Weds Sunny” starring Yami Gautam Vikrant Massey produced by Vinod Bachchan Directed by Puneet Khanna and the same song ‘Rubaru, was nominated in this years Mirchi music awards along with songs of Oscar Awardee AR Rahman, wherein we won the best upcoming lyricist award for Rubaru beautifully penned by the debutant Lyricist Peer Zahoor who again to Bollywood was introduced by AR Music Studios.

The Mega upcoming projects of AR Music Studios are “Valley Strings” with all prominent Bollywood Playback Singers and the Feature Film “Mast Malang”.

