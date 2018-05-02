EAC at Laxminarayan Institue of Technology

LIT Entrepreneurship Development Cell(ED Cell) organised a “Three Day Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp(EAC)” from 17th to 20thJanuary 2020 . The EAC was sanctioned by DST-NIMAT Project 2019-20, under the aegis of NSTEDB, Government of India, coordinated through EDII Ahemdabad.

The intentions of the camp was to instillEntrepreneurial skills in the students of professional course like Chemical Engineering and Technology, to provide them the required information about finance, DIC/MSME support available, Banks & SFC’s schemes etc.The camp aimed at fostering creativity and improving communication skills.

Dr. R.B. Mankar, Director LIT in his address stressed that Entrepreneurship is need of the hour. A person can become Entrepreneur by passionate determination which will resolve the hurdles coming into the way of success. He has narrated the example of one of his batch mate who has developed the Industry from humble beginning and scaling the height subsequently.

Dr. R.P. Ugwekar, EAC camp coordinator, at the beginning explained the concept behind organizing the Camp that India being a country with over 1.3 billion people, 379 million (31%) of which are between the ages of 18 and 35 (Census of India, 2011) and, many of these young people are in search of jobs, despite being educated.

Entrepreneurship development is one of the mechanisms adopted by the Government of India towards the creation of job opportunities. He emphasized on student driven startups. “Entrepreneurship has to be considered as a career” he stated. Total 90 participants have registered for the Camp.

The EAC was inaugurated byShriSushil Sharma, Technical Director ShamlaxMetachem Pvt. Ltd. Nagpur. In his Inaugural Speech ShriSushil Sharma narrated his personal experiences and his practical inclination towards having his own organization. He has started his enterprise just after completing his graduation in Chemical Engineering despite of having the placement opportunities. Entrepreneurship is the only sector which provides exponential growth. “In any startup, the initial 1000 days(3 years) requires a lot of hard work” he said. He even showed his willingness to assist the students in their ventures.

Second session was carried out by the Mr. SachinPalsokar, Inex Industries Ltd, Butibori focusing on technical and commercial aspects of SSI unit. Third session was carried out in creativity and business by Dr. R. P. Ugwekar, LIT. The next talk was on stressing on present scenario of entrepreneurship and MAKE IN INDIA & schemes of Government of Inida by Miss ParineetiPandhram, MSME DI.

On second day, new session began with Identification of business and mechanism of product selection by Mr. ShrikantKulkarni, Project Officer,MCED. The session moved forward into the technology assistance from R &D Labs and other institutional on choice of technology by Dr. A. N. Vaidya, NEERI Nagpur Understanding the aspects of SSI units including salient features of a project report was conducted by Shri. ChetanKhanorkar, CA. The last session was highlighted scheme of assistance and support available from Government agencies banks, financial institute SFCS by Dr. Rajesh Iyer.

On Thirdday,the participants along with Dr. R.P. Ugwekar, and Dr. S.P. Shirsat, Prof R.P. Birmod and Prof A.C. Shende visited the Industries. Firstly MANAS Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd. Bela was visited, in which power plant and ethanol production was studied. Second the biggest Textile Industry Indorama was visited and they guided the students properly regarding production, safety aspects, product quality and packing.

The last but not the least Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) was visited, where the effluents from different industries and factories are collected and treated chemically and biologically and then further used for gardening purpose.

The Authorities of RTM Nagpur University and the Director LIT rendered all kinds of support. The student coordinators AshrubhaPatil, MrunalHulke, RajatThalal, SamikshaMahakulkar and VenkateshPhutane have taken great efforts to make the camp a thumping success.