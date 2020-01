Nagpur: Prakash Mehadia (Agrawal), former president of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), also Secretary of Shri Agrasen Mandal passed away on Sunday. He was father of Anand Mehadia & Ashwin Mehadia, current NVCC President.

His last rites will be performed on Monday. Funeral procession shall proceed to Mokshdham ghat, on Monday, 27th January 2020 at 11 am from their residence at Ashoka Tower, near Sanatan Dharm Sabha, Kadbi Chowk.