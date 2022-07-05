Dy CM Fadnavis in city today

Nagpur: Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra will arrive in Nagpur on Tuesday. It is his first visit to Nagpur city aftertaking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
City unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to give rousing welcome to its leader, Pravin Datke, President of City BJP and Arvind Gajbhiye of Nagpur District BJP have appealed to Party workers and office-bearers to give a grand welcome to Fadnavis. Fadnavis will reach Nagpur at 10 am at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. He will garland the statue of Dr Hedgewar at Hedgewar square near airport.
He will then go to Trikoni Park, Dharampeth by scooter and car rally. C h a n d r a s h e k h a r Bawankule, State General Secretary; Dr Vikas Mahatme, Rajya Sabha Member; Ajay Sancheti, exRajya Sabha Member; MLAs Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, Ramdas Ambatkar, Sameer Meghe and Tekchand Savarkar; Dayashankar Tiwari, Sandip Joshi, Dr Upendra Kothekar, Sanjay Bhende, Adv Dharmpal Meshram, Sandip Gavai, Virendra Kukreja, Archana Dehankar, Neeta Thakre, Shivani Dani Wakhare, Sanjay Bangale, Ram Ambulkar, Balya Borkar, Sunil Mitra, Bhojraj Dumbe, Rajesh Hathibed, Parshu Thakur, Kishor Wankhede, Devean Dasture, Sanjay Awachat, Sanjay Chaudhari, Vinod Kanhere, Kishor Palandurkar, Chandan Goswami will participate in the rally along with others.