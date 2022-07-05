Dy CM Fadnavis in city today

Advertisement

Nagpur: Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra will arrive in Nagpur on Tuesday. It is his first visit to Nagpur city aftertaking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

City unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to give rousing welcome to its leader, Pravin Datke, President of City BJP and Arvind Gajbhiye of Nagpur District BJP have appealed to Party workers and office-bearers to give a grand welcome to Fadnavis. Fadnavis will reach Nagpur at 10 am at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. He will garland the statue of Dr Hedgewar at Hedgewar square near airport.