22 arrested for illegally using domestic LPG cylinders

Nagpur: In the past two months, City Police arrested as many as 22 persons from across the Second Capital for illegally using domestic LPG cylinders as fuel in vehicles and black-marketing of food grains from fair price shops.
Cops seized 57 LPG cylinders and machines used to transfer in the four-wheelers worth Rs 21,05,120 from them. Similarly, cops seized food grains valued at Rs 21,05,120 from their possession.
Offences under relevant sections of Essential Commodities Act against the accused at different police stations in the city.
The arrests were made by Police Inspectors Nitin Patange, Kishor Parvate, Vitthalsingh Rajput, Mukunda Salunke and Rajendra Pathak under the supervision of Additional CP Navindra Reddy and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Chinmay Pandit as per the instructions of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar