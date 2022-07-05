22 arrested for illegally using domestic LPG cylinders

Advertisement

Nagpur: In the past two months, City Police arrested as many as 22 persons from across the Second Capital for illegally using domestic LPG cylinders as fuel in vehicles and black-marketing of food grains from fair price shops.

Cops seized 57 LPG cylinders and machines used to transfer in the four-wheelers worth Rs 21,05,120 from them. Similarly, cops seized food grains valued at Rs 21,05,120 from their possession.