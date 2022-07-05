Moderate rainfall in Vid for next 3-4 days: IMD

Advertisement

Low pressure has dragged the monsoon trough far southof its normal position. Also, there is another cyclonic circulation over the Northwest Arabian Sea.This weather system will be slow moving an likely to shift across central parts of the country, said a statement issued by Skymet Weather.

“For the next 3 days, between July 4 and 6, fairly widespread moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells can be expected over Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Odisha, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” claimed the website. It also stated that the core rainfed zone of central parts like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat were running deficit by 30%- 35%. This massive wet spell will possibly reduce these margins and may break even in the next 7-10 days.

There are chances of another monsoon system coming up, at the same region. More powerful system is expected in the Bay of Bengal, emerging around July 10. It will traverse a repeat path of the current system. Along with Nagpur, Akola (20.3 mm), Buldhana (13.0 mm), Bramhapuri (89.2 mm), Chandrapur (32.2 mm), Gadchiroli (98 mm), Gondia (59.4 mm) and Washim (42 mm) also received double digit rainfall in last 24 hours

