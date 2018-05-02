Dutiful woman cop returns money bag to rightful owner in Kotwali

Nagpur: Displaying dutiful action and honesty as well, a woman police constable ensured return of a bag containing money to the rightful owner on Wednesday, October 14.

The Woman NPC Jyoti Chokhaji Pantaone, attached to Kotwali Police Station, was on duty at Gandhi Gate on Wednesday. Around 5 pm, Jyoti noticed a bag lying on the road unclaimed. She lifted the bag and initially searched for its owner. She also checked the bag and found Rs 43,300 in it.

After failing to locate the owner of the bag, Jyoti brought it to the police station and deposited it with concerned authorities.

The woman police constable with the help of some documents came to know the bag owner. The bag belonged to Chunaram Jetharam Chaudhary (20), resident of Kothi Road, near Rajendra High School, Mahal. She called Chunaram and called him to the police station. Chunaram reached the police station and confirmed the amount of money in the bag.

He was taking the money for disbursal among labourers. After confirmation, the bag was handed over to Chunaram who heaved a sigh of relief and also thanked the Woman NPC Jyoti Pantaone for her dutiful action.





