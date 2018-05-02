Isuzu Motors India launches BSVI compliant Cabs

• Adds D-Max Super Strong with 1,710 kg payload to its wide range

• Refreshed looks and aggressive styling

• Many first-in-segment features

14 October, 2020, Chennai: Isuzu Motors India launched the much-awaited, BS VI compliant D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab in India, today. Expanding the commercial vehicle range, the company added a new variant D-Max Super Strong with a 1,710 kg payload, to lead its commercial vehicle range. With the addition of this new vehicle, Isuzu Motors India now offers the D-Max Regular Cab High-Ride with flat deck, D-Max Regular Cab-Chassis, S-Cab Standard-Ride, S-Cab High-Ride and the new D-Max Regular Cab Super Strong, offering more versatile options for all business and professional requirements.

Powered by a 2.5 litre ISUZU 4JA1 Engine, the enhanced range of commercial vehicles project an aggressive stance with their new styling and refreshed design. The vehicles are launched with many first-in-segment features in the commercial vehicle category in the industry. The D-Max Regular and D-Max S-Cab will be available in Splash White and Titanium Silver colours along with the all new Galena Grey colour. The new D-Max Super Strong would be priced at ₹ 8,38,929/- (ex-showroom, Mumbai). There will be an attractive introductory price for the entire D-Max range for the upcoming festive season (on limited stock).

The refreshed models come packed with added features both on the exterior and interior. The distinctive exterior is more aerodynamic in design. It sports a bolder look with the new grille, bonnet and bumper designs. It is further highlighted by new headlamp design integrated with turn indicators.

As a first-in-segment, Isuzu has equipped both the vehicles with Variable Geometric Turbocharger that allows effective fuel burn. Equipped with an effective set of After Treatment Devices including LNT (Lean NOx Trap), DPD (Diesel Particular Diffuser) and P-SCR (Passive Selective Catalyst Reduction), the vehicles effectively manage treatment of the exhaust gases and particulate matter. The Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab and S-Cab are the only vehicles in the segment with an electronically controlled EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system.

Both the models now come with the MID (Multi-Information Display) cluster with GSI (Gear Shift Indicator) that enables the driver to use the ideal gear in any driving condition ensuring best of the vehicle in terms of torque, fuel management and drivetrain durability.





