Duplicate branded footwear worth Rs 8.80 lakh seized in Nagpur; 3 booked

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Tehsil Police, along with a representative of a leading footwear brand, raided two shops in Nagpur for allegedly selling counterfeit footwear under the guise of popular international brands. Fake products worth Rs 8.80 lakh were seized from the two outlets.

The raids were conducted at United Footwear and Delhi Shoes Point, both located at Teen Khamba Square in the Timki area. The shop owners, Jaykumar Narayandas Thadani (35), a resident of Karve Nagar, Wardha Road; Kaivalya Kishor Mujumdar (33), and Mayur Vijay Wagh (33) of Tandapeth, Panchpaoli, have been booked under relevant sections of the Trademark and Copyright Acts.

The operation was initiated following a complaint by Mahesh Vishnu Kamble (42), an enforcement officer from United & United Company, based in Shivajinagar, Pune. Kamble’s role involves identifying and preventing the manufacture and sale of counterfeit versions of the company’s products.

Kamble had received credible information that duplicate versions of branded footwear such as ASICS, Crocs, Nike, and Jordan, all sold under the United & United banner, were being illegally sold at the two shops in question.

Upon informing the Tehsil Police, a raid was conducted on Tuesday evening in Kamble’s presence. During inspection, the shops were found selling exact replicas of the original products, including packaging that closely mimicked the genuine brands.

The police seized the fake merchandise and registered a case against the trio under multiple provisions related to trademark and copyright infringement. Further investigation is underway.