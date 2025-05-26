Dummy Candidate Case: Accused Allowed to Visit Home State After Bail

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant development in the dummy candidate scam related to the Income Tax Department’s recruitment exams, accused Ashish Yadav has been granted permission by the special CBI court to visit his home state of Bihar. Earlier, he had secured bail with certain restrictions, including a condition that prohibited him from leaving the state without prior court approval.

The Background

Ashish Yadav and several others had applied for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). During investigations, it was revealed that these candidates had used manipulated photographs and arranged for dummy candidates to appear for the exams on their behalf in an attempt to secure jobs fraudulently.

Gold Rate 26 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800/- Gold 22 KT 89,100/- Silver/Kg 98,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Following this revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR. Ashish Yadav was granted conditional bail by the court, but was not allowed to travel outside the state without prior permission.

What the Court Said

In the latest hearing, Judge S.P. Ponkshe of the special CBI court in Nagpur granted Ashish relief, citing changes in circumstances. The court observed:

The CBI has completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagpur.

Ashish was suspended until December 14, 2024, but the suspension was revoked by his department’s order dated December 9, 2024.

He rejoined duty on December 15, 2024, after receiving the order.

Court’s Conditions

The court also noted that the initial bail order included a clause that prevented Ashish from leaving the state without prior court approval. However, since he has now resumed duty with the Income Tax Department and wishes to visit his home state of Bihar to meet his spouse, the court found merit in relaxing the travel restriction.

While granting this relief, the court imposed the following conditions:

He must not leave the country without prior permission.

He must remain present in court on scheduled dates.

He must not seek adjournments in the case without valid reasons.

This order now enables the accused to travel to his home state, though strict compliance with court conditions remains mandatory.

Advertisement

Advertisement