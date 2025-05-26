Nagpur’s Bharosa Cell to resume services from new premises at Police Line Takli

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Bharosa Cell, a pivotal unit of Nagpur Police addressing domestic disputes and violence against women, is set to restart operations from a new facility at the Motor Transport section near Police Headquarters, Police Line Takli. This move comes after the unit vacated its Parsodi office in Subhash Nagar, where it had been functioning for the past eight years, to make way for the National Forensic Science College.

The cell, now under the leadership of Senior Inspector Seema Surve, is undergoing final preparations at its new location. Separate spaces for counsellors and complainants are being created to ensure privacy and efficiency. “We’ve been receiving frequent inquiries from both complainants and police stations about when we’ll reopen. Our team is eager to resume services,” said Surve.

Originally established in 2017 by then Commissioner of Police K Venkatesham, the Bharosa Cell has played a crucial role in resolving family disputes and supporting victims of domestic abuse. Its first head, Senior Inspector Subhada Sankhe — now with Pune’s Economic Offences Wing — oversaw the cell’s formative years. Since inception, the unit has dealt with 17,613 cases, successfully resolving 17,374, marking a 99% success rate.

Before the relocation, the cell had about 250 cases pending. It receives cases from all 33 police stations across Nagpur and has resolved 68% of the 11,970 cases referred through these stations.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal and Deputy Commissioner Ashwini Patil are personally supervising the transition to the new premises, aiming for a swift relaunch. Surve emphasized the cell’s critical role in addressing the growing number of domestic disputes, stating, “The volume of cases we handle highlights how essential our services are, particularly for women seeking timely intervention.”

Apart from police referrals, the Bharosa Cell also acts on its own initiative, offering counselling and mediation that have earned it a reputation as a reliable conflict-resolution centre.

With preparations nearing completion at the facility near Old Katol Naka, the Bharosa Cell is poised to resume its mission of offering compassionate, effective support to families in crisis — bringing much-needed relief to citizens awaiting its reopening.

