Illegal Supari Trading : Nagpur Revenue Intelligence Team Gheraoed by Local People in Assam

GOLAGHAT/Nagpur : A team from Nagpur of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence of the Government of India was gheraoed on Thursday by local people of Adharsatra area in Assam.

As per a report, a Central Government revenue intelligence team of Nagpur, including Assistant Director of Revenue Intelligence, Dilip Shavape, along with two officials Amrit Das and Atul Kumar Mahajan, arrived in Golaghat,Assam and visited the residence of supari businessman Abdul Hannan alias Bablu for investigation. In this regard, two Golaghat Police officials cooperated with the team.

Notably, various allegations were raised several times against supari businessman Abdul Hannan alias Bablu for running a supari syndicate in Assam. It has been alleged that supari is imported from Myanmar to Golaghat and supplied to the other States of India without paying taxes to the government. To investigate the matter, a team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from Nagpur reached Golaghat and visited the businessman’s residence for inquiry.

In the meantime, local people allegedly gheraoed the team for several hours. They alleged that the revenue intelligence team had tortured an office assistant in the name of investigation. Later, a Golaghat Police team rescued the officials.

In this regard, the revenue intelligence team lodged an FIR for disturbance during official duty and another FIR was lodged by supari businessman Abdul Hannan.

