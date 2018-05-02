DTE Maharashtra To Release Provisional Merit List On June 22

New Delhi : The admission process for undergraduate engineering courses under the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra is underway. The document verification and confirmation of application form for admission will be held till June 21.

On June 22, the State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the provisional merit list Maharashtra State/ All India/J&K migrant candidates. The list will be available on the official website at mahacet.org. After releasing the merit list, the common entrance cell will open a grievance window for all the candidates.

On June 30, the first provisional allotment list will be released. The central allotment process will begin on July 1. Candidates shortlisted for the first allotment shall report to the Setu Suvidha Kendra (SETU).

The second allotment list will be released on July 10 and the admission will be held from July 11 to July 13.

The third list for allotment to the remaining seats will be released on July 20.

Academic activities will commence on August 1.

“The candidates are required to produce the documents in original for verification and confirmation of application form at SETU. It is mandatory on the candidate’s part to produce all original documents in support of the claim made by the candidate in the application form. Candidates are advised to keep the necessary documents ready at the time of documents verification stage as per the notified schedule,” said the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.