Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jun 19th, 2019

Goods worth Rs 18.28 lakh stolen from Godown, steel container in Kalamna, Pratapnagar

Nagpur: In two cases of robbery reported under Pratapnagar and Kalamna police, cops have booked some miscreants reportedly for fleeing with 18 batteries from a steel compartment and robbed a godown respectively. The incidents occurred between June 13 and 17.

In first incident, some anti-social elements decamped with 18 batteries (2V) of HBC Company placed inside a steel container near Trimurti Nagar, Outer Ring Road between June 13 and 15. Following the complaint lodged by Field Officer, Pawan Sudhakarrao More (31), originally a resident of Lapatpur in Wardha district and currently a native of Pardi Pratapnagar police have booked unidentified accused under Sections 461, 379 of the IPC and started probe.

In similar circumstances reported under Kalamna police station, a group of miscreants allegedly broke into a godown and fled with 600 bundles of sacks worth Rs 15 lakh along with five machines of Himalaya company to the tune of Rs 2 lakh.

Based on the complaint filed by Ramesh Nanaji Bhatt (54), a resident of Wardhaman Nagar cops have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and started the investigation.

Happening Nagpur
Mrs. Fashion Icon 2019 Organized by Rocking Entertainment and Lions Club of Nagpur Metropolitan
Mrs. Fashion Icon 2019 Organized by Rocking Entertainment and Lions Club of Nagpur Metropolitan
Ancient Monuments, Well Visible @ Navegaon Khairi & Gorewada Lake
Ancient Monuments, Well Visible @ Navegaon Khairi & Gorewada Lake
Nagpur Crime News
Ornaments worth Rs 35 k stolen from woman’s bag in auto rickshaw
Ornaments worth Rs 35 k stolen from woman’s bag in auto rickshaw
Senior citizen relieved of booty in auto under Pratapnagar police
Senior citizen relieved of booty in auto under Pratapnagar police
Maharashtra News
संजयनगर चौक ते पिपळारोड 17 कोटींना बजेटमध्ये तरतूद मुख्यमंत्री, बांधकाममंत्री व पालकमंत्र्यांचे आभार
संजयनगर चौक ते पिपळारोड 17 कोटींना बजेटमध्ये तरतूद मुख्यमंत्री, बांधकाममंत्री व पालकमंत्र्यांचे आभार
दोषी आढळल्यास कारवाईची शिफारस करू : ऊर्जामंत्री
दोषी आढळल्यास कारवाईची शिफारस करू : ऊर्जामंत्री
Hindi News
‘स्वयम्’तर्फे २१ जूनला निःशुल्क करिअर मार्गदर्शन कार्यशाळा
‘स्वयम्’तर्फे २१ जूनला निःशुल्क करिअर मार्गदर्शन कार्यशाळा
श्याम कराटे ने समर में कराटे कैंप का किया सफल आयोजन
श्याम कराटे ने समर में कराटे कैंप का किया सफल आयोजन
Trending News
Nagpur pharmaceutical owner arrested in England
Nagpur pharmaceutical owner arrested in England
Govt retires Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone on Corruption Charges
Govt retires Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone on Corruption Charges
Featured News
Rivals thrive with ‘delivery orders’ owing to Zomato boys agitation
Rivals thrive with ‘delivery orders’ owing to Zomato boys agitation
Poor net connectivity hampering Fadnavis Govt ambitious Project to digitize schools
Poor net connectivity hampering Fadnavis Govt ambitious Project to digitize schools
Trending In Nagpur
Nagpur pharmaceutical owner arrested in England
Nagpur pharmaceutical owner arrested in England
Young love birds booked for molesting girl in Ajni
Young love birds booked for molesting girl in Ajni
Goods worth Rs 18.28 lakh stolen from Godown, steel container in Kalamna, Pratapnagar
Goods worth Rs 18.28 lakh stolen from Godown, steel container in Kalamna, Pratapnagar
‘स्वयम्’तर्फे २१ जूनला निःशुल्क करिअर मार्गदर्शन कार्यशाळा
‘स्वयम्’तर्फे २१ जूनला निःशुल्क करिअर मार्गदर्शन कार्यशाळा
श्याम कराटे ने समर में कराटे कैंप का किया सफल आयोजन
श्याम कराटे ने समर में कराटे कैंप का किया सफल आयोजन
महंगी ट्यूशन के बिना दुर्गा नगर मनपा स्कुल की दर्शनी ने हासिल किए 90.60 % मार्क्स
महंगी ट्यूशन के बिना दुर्गा नगर मनपा स्कुल की दर्शनी ने हासिल किए 90.60 % मार्क्स
Power outage in Congress Nagar div today
Power outage in Congress Nagar div today
Ornaments worth Rs 35 k stolen from woman’s bag in auto rickshaw
Ornaments worth Rs 35 k stolen from woman’s bag in auto rickshaw
नागपुरात ३६ हजार रुपयांचे बोगस बियाणे जप्त
नागपुरात ३६ हजार रुपयांचे बोगस बियाणे जप्त
NMC notice to Scania for shifting buses out of Nagpur secretly
NMC notice to Scania for shifting buses out of Nagpur secretly
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145