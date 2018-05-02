Goods worth Rs 18.28 lakh stolen from Godown, steel container in Kalamna, Pratapnagar

Nagpur: In two cases of robbery reported under Pratapnagar and Kalamna police, cops have booked some miscreants reportedly for fleeing with 18 batteries from a steel compartment and robbed a godown respectively. The incidents occurred between June 13 and 17.

In first incident, some anti-social elements decamped with 18 batteries (2V) of HBC Company placed inside a steel container near Trimurti Nagar, Outer Ring Road between June 13 and 15. Following the complaint lodged by Field Officer, Pawan Sudhakarrao More (31), originally a resident of Lapatpur in Wardha district and currently a native of Pardi Pratapnagar police have booked unidentified accused under Sections 461, 379 of the IPC and started probe.

In similar circumstances reported under Kalamna police station, a group of miscreants allegedly broke into a godown and fled with 600 bundles of sacks worth Rs 15 lakh along with five machines of Himalaya company to the tune of Rs 2 lakh.

Based on the complaint filed by Ramesh Nanaji Bhatt (54), a resident of Wardhaman Nagar cops have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and started the investigation.