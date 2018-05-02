Young love birds booked for molesting girl in Ajni

Nagpur: Ajni police have rounded-up a young couple for allegedly harassing and molesting a 23-year-old girl between April 22 and June 9, this year. Interestingly, the accused youth was the former partner of the victim.

Cops have booked accused Divyam Harishankar Samreet (25) a resident of Tumsar and Kajal Daharwal (24), a resident of Kailas Nagar, Manewada Road in this connection.

According to police, Divyam was in relationship with the survivor. However, owing to some uncertainty the duo mutually ended their relationship. Following which Divyam got into relationship with Kajal. Between April and June this year, due to some unknown reason the couple started sending obscene texts on survivor’s phone and abused her on calls. Though the survivor kept mum owing to her past relationship with the accused Divyam, but soon she succumbed to the daily torture and approached Ajni police station.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, cops have registered an offence under Sections 354 (D), 509, 34 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.