    Drunken drive : 5 youths including 3 girls caught in parked car at Futala lake

    Nagpur: Tightening noose over ‘wild partying’ by youths around Futala lake, the cops on Friday night caught 5 youths including 2 boys and 3 girls in a car parked there. All of them were found to be heavily drunk and were in inebriated state.

    The cops seized the vehicle, while the girls were handed over to their parents and relatives.

    On their routine night patrolling, the cops reportedly found the vehicle parked by the Futala lake. Upon suspecting the presence of vehicle and sensing the people inside it, the cops got them out of the vehicle. Initially the youths were reluctant to to admit their fault but later they relented. All of them were taken to the police station where their parents were called up.

