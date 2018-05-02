Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Jan 11th, 2020

    Aaditya pans BJP for CAA talks in schools

    Mumbai: Maharashtras newly-appointed environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday questioned the BJPs campaign in schools to teach students about the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

    The young Shiv Sena leader tweeted a day after a few BJP leaders visited schools in Mumbais Matunga area to spread awareness and correct misinformation about the law, which has sparked protests across the country.

    Aaditya Thackeray also suggested what the Bharatiya Janata Party or any other political leader should do to contribute towards students education.

    To campaign abt an Act in schools is ridiculous. What is the need for such political campaigning justification, if there is no ill intent? Politicisation of schools mustnt be tolerated. If politicians want to speak in schools, speak on gender equality, helmets, cleanliness! the Shiv Sena leader tweeted.

    The BJP is pulling out all stops to dispel doubts about the provisions of CAA and has started a door-to-door campaign that will reach out to three crore families to clear perceptions about the act.

    The Shiv Sena had supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha but took a sharp U-turn in the Rajya Sabha by abstaining from voting for the new law when it was presented in Parliament in December last year.

    MOMS production screens movie “Chappak” for school children, specially abled women
    Health, Happiness , Harmony- 3H Camp Rejuvenated Youths
    Mayor Sandip Joshi may seek CBI, CID probe if shooters not caught till Jan 31
    3 teenagers trick car owner, burgle cash at traffic signal in Ganeshpeth
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    गोळीबार करणारे हल्लेखोर सापडले नाही तर सीबीआय/सीआयडीची मागणी करू – महापौर संदीप जोशी
    दो आतंकियों के साथ पुलिस के डीएसपी हिरासत में
    सीएनजी के उपयोग से शहर में कम होगा प्रदुषण: नितिन गडकरी
    Shocking: Tiger carcass sans head, paws found in Bramhapuri forest
    Drunken drive : 5 youths including 3 girls caught in parked car at Futala lake
    Khau galli disappears in a day, chor bazaar flourishes in its place!
    Citizenship Act comes into force
    Avid visitors flocks COMPEX-2020
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    सीएनजी के उपयोग से शहर में कम होगा प्रदुषण: नितिन गडकरी
    गडकरी के सपनो को मनपा कर रही चकनाचूर, खाऊ गली में चोर बाजार की दुकाने सजी
    MOMS production screens movie “Chappak” for school children, specially abled women
    Mayor Sandip Joshi may seek CBI, CID probe if shooters not caught till Jan 31
    Khau galli disappears in a day, chor bazaar flourishes in its place!
    रस्ता सुरक्षा समितीची बैठक गडकरींच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली संपन्न
    Drunken drive : 5 youths including 3 girls caught in parked car at Futala lake
    पिछली सरकार के लाभार्थियों के बिल सरकारी महकमों के लिए बने सरदर्द
