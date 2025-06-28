Drunkard stabs stepmother over property dispute in Ganeshpeth, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by her stepson following a heated dispute over ancestral property in Ganeshpeth area of Nagpur on Friday. The accused, identified as Satish alias Balya Bhikari (45), fled the scene after the attack and is currently absconding, police said.

The victim, Mangla Bhikari, who works with a catering service, had just returned home when the incident occurred. Within 15 minutes of her arrival, Satish, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked her with a sharp weapon, leaving her severely injured.

Police investigations revealed that Satish, the eldest of four siblings and a habitual drinker, had been pressuring his stepmother to transfer the family property to his name. Frequent quarrels had erupted over the issue in the past two years. Sources said Satish, who irons clothes for a living, had often threatened to harm Mangla over the dispute.

Family tensions were further fuelled by Mangla’s husband’s defence pension, which reportedly became a point of contention.

Alert neighbours rushed the profusely bleeding Mangla to Mayo Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Doctors have described her condition as stable but critical.

Ganeshpeth police have registered a case of attempted murder and launched a manhunt for Satish. Further investigation is underway.