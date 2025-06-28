Digital arrest threat: Cyber thugs rob retired Govt officer of Rs 26 lakh in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In yet another alarming case of cyber fraud, an 82-year-old retired government officer from Nagpur was conned out of Rs 26 lakh by fraudsters who threatened him with a fabricated ‘digital arrest’. Cyber Police have registered an offence and launched a probe.

According to police, the victim had retired from a government department 24 years ago. On April 30, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller, posing as an official from the Cyber Crime Department, falsely claimed that the victim’s ATM card had been found linked to the money laundering case involving Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal.

Two days later, the fraudsters contacted the elderly man via video call, pretending to be an IPS officer. To make the threat seem real, they even sent him a fake arrest warrant on WhatsApp, bearing the forged signature of then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Fearing legal trouble, the elderly victim believed the claims. Taking advantage of his panic, the cybercriminals tricked him into sharing details of his investments and bank accounts. Following their instructions, the victim prematurely broke his fixed deposits and transferred Rs 26 lakh to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Realising he had been duped, the victim approached the Cyber Police Station and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons.

Police have launched an investigation and appealed to citizens, especially senior citizens, to remain vigilant and not fall prey to such tactics.