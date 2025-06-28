Nagpur gets three new DCPs in statewide reshuffle of police ranks

Advertisement



Nagpur: Three new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been posted in Nagpur City as Maharashtra Government carried out yet another reshuffle in the ranks of State police.

Nityanand Jha, previously Additional Superintendent of Police in Gondia, has been appointed as a DCP in Nagpur. Joining him is Singa Reddy Rushikesh Reddy, who served as DCP in the State Anti-Terrorist Squad at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, now taking up a key role in the city. Additionally, Vijay Kawade, formerly DCP Headquarters, was reassigned to Nagpur city, bolstering the police administration.

Meanwhile, DCP Shweta Khedkar, who was heading the Special Branch in Nagpur, was transferred to Pimpri Chinchwad. In another notable move, SP Digambar Pradhan from the State Anti-Corruption Bureau, Nagpur Division, was shifted to the Protection of Civil Rights unit.

All together 52 officers were inter changed by the Home Department, Maharashtra Government. At present there is one existing vacancy in Nagpur Police Commissionerate after the transfer of DCP Archit Chandak who was heading Traffic Branch. Sagar Kawde who is at present working as Additional Superintendent of Police, Wardha, is named as next head of ACB, Nagpur Division. Laxmikant Patil, Principal, Police Training School (PTS), Nagpur, is moved to PCR, Nanded, as Superintendent of Police.

Sadashiv Waghmare, SP, PCR, Nagpur Division, goes to Wardha as Additional Superintendent of Police. Manoj Patil at present DCP, Government Railway Police (GRP), Mumbai, is going to head PTS, Nagpur Unit. Across Vidarbha Region also several changes were effected by Home Department, and most of them are periodic transfers on account of completion of tenure. Dhanlesh More Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SID, Mumbai, comes in Addl. SP, Bhandara District, while Pradip Jadhav, Commandant, Addl. SP, Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA), Nashik, is moved to SP, CID, Amravati, Gokul Raj G who is working as Group XII, New Mumbai, will be the new Additional Superintendent of Police, at Gadchiroli.

Other officers who were transferred are Reena Janbandhu from Addl. SP, Chandrapur, to DCP, SID, Nagpur Unit, and independent charge, while Ashok Thorat, who was in waiting is entrusted charge of Commandant, India Reserve Battalion, SRPF, Group IV, Chandrapur; Pawan Bansod, SP, CID, Amravati, goes to Thane as DCP; Shyam Ghuge, DCP, Anti Narcotics Cell, Mumbai, is posted as DCP in Amravati Police Commissionerate. Kalpana Bawarkar, DCP, Amravati City, is posted to Sangli district as Addl. SP; Ratnakar Navale, Addl. SP, Training Centre, Force One, comes as SP, PCR, Amravati; Abhay Dongre, Addl. SP, Akola, is moved to Addl. SP, Gondia.

Sagar Patil, DCP, Zone-I, Amravati City, is transferred to Economic Offence Wing, Mumbai Police; Bhagyashree Navtake, Commandant, IRB-Group IV, goes to IRB-2, at Chandrapur in same capacity, Nilesh More, DCP, SID, Mumbai, comes to Bhandara District as Addl SP and Baburao Mahamuni, Addl SP, Buldhana, goes to Ratnagiri District in same capacity.