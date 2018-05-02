‘Drunk’ motorcycle rider abuses policeman in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A 39-year-old motorcycle rider suspected to be drunk allegedly abused an on-duty policeman here in Nagpur, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Gittikhadan police station area on Sunday night when traffic police constable Dhnyaneshwar Chapke was on duty.

The accused, Suraj Kishan Shivarkar (39), a resident of Gaddigodam, has been arrested, they said. According to the police, at around 9 pm, Chapke spotted a bullet motorcycle coming from Katol Road being driven in a reckless way.

As the man was not riding the motorbike properly, the traffic constable stopped him to check whether he was in an inebriated condition, they said. When Chapke and his colleagues tried to check whether Shivarkar was drunk and not, he got angry and abused him, the police said.

Shivarkar was immediately arrested and taken to the nearest police station, they said. He was booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), the police said, adding further investigation was on.