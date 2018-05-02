Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Nov 25th, 2019

‘Drunk’ motorcycle rider abuses policeman in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A 39-year-old motorcycle rider suspected to be drunk allegedly abused an on-duty policeman here in Nagpur, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Gittikhadan police station area on Sunday night when traffic police constable Dhnyaneshwar Chapke was on duty.

The accused, Suraj Kishan Shivarkar (39), a resident of Gaddigodam, has been arrested, they said. According to the police, at around 9 pm, Chapke spotted a bullet motorcycle coming from Katol Road being driven in a reckless way.

As the man was not riding the motorbike properly, the traffic constable stopped him to check whether he was in an inebriated condition, they said. When Chapke and his colleagues tried to check whether Shivarkar was drunk and not, he got angry and abused him, the police said.

Shivarkar was immediately arrested and taken to the nearest police station, they said. He was booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), the police said, adding further investigation was on.

Happening Nagpur
Darshan and Guru Celebrated language of friendship through Music
Darshan and Guru Celebrated language of friendship through Music
Its dog’s day out in Nagpur as canines flaunt their grace!
Its dog’s day out in Nagpur as canines flaunt their grace!
Nagpur Crime News
After Pachpaoli PSI, Jaripatka ASI in ACB’s net
After Pachpaoli PSI, Jaripatka ASI in ACB’s net
‘Drunk’ motorcycle rider abuses policeman in Gittikhadan
‘Drunk’ motorcycle rider abuses policeman in Gittikhadan
Maharashtra News
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
Hindi News
महाराष्ट्र के सियासी ड्रामे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला
महाराष्ट्र के सियासी ड्रामे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला
पर्यावरण संवर्धन और कचरा व्यवस्थापन पर ध्यान दे मनपा
पर्यावरण संवर्धन और कचरा व्यवस्थापन पर ध्यान दे मनपा
Trending News
SC to pronounce order on Maha floor test on Tuesday at 10.30 am
SC to pronounce order on Maha floor test on Tuesday at 10.30 am
‘We Are 162, Come And See’: Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs At Mumbai 5-Star Hotel
‘We Are 162, Come And See’: Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs At Mumbai 5-Star Hotel
Featured News
DBA opens shuttle services for lawyers
DBA opens shuttle services for lawyers
Two days after Ajit Pawar supports BJP govt in Maharashtra, case against irrigation scam closed
Two days after Ajit Pawar supports BJP govt in Maharashtra, case against irrigation scam closed
Trending In Nagpur
पर्यावरण संवर्धन और कचरा व्यवस्थापन पर ध्यान दे मनपा
पर्यावरण संवर्धन और कचरा व्यवस्थापन पर ध्यान दे मनपा
After Pachpaoli PSI, Jaripatka ASI in ACB’s net
After Pachpaoli PSI, Jaripatka ASI in ACB’s net
‘Drunk’ motorcycle rider abuses policeman in Gittikhadan
‘Drunk’ motorcycle rider abuses policeman in Gittikhadan
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
19 ते 26 जानेवारी दरम्यान महिला उद्योजिका मेळावा
19 ते 26 जानेवारी दरम्यान महिला उद्योजिका मेळावा
रमाई घरकुल व पंतप्रधान आवास योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांच्या प्रलंबित प्रकरणे तातडीने मार्गी लावा!
रमाई घरकुल व पंतप्रधान आवास योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांच्या प्रलंबित प्रकरणे तातडीने मार्गी लावा!
अपारंपारिक ऊर्जा का उष्ण मौसम के अनुकूल महा मेट्रो कर रहा उपयोग
अपारंपारिक ऊर्जा का उष्ण मौसम के अनुकूल महा मेट्रो कर रहा उपयोग
CSIR participates in Agrovision 2019
CSIR participates in Agrovision 2019
पर्यावरण संवर्धन, कचरा व्यवस्थापनासाठी नागरिकांनी सुचविल्या संकल्पना
पर्यावरण संवर्धन, कचरा व्यवस्थापनासाठी नागरिकांनी सुचविल्या संकल्पना
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145