After Pachpaoli PSI, Jaripatka ASI in ACB’s net

Nagpur: It seems the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under its first woman Superintendent has tighten the noose against the culprits operating within the law. As in yet another significant action, the sleuths of ACB on Monday nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jaripatka red-handed accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe money. It is likely to mention that ACB has also arrested Pachpaoli Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Ravindra Yadavrao Chichghate (54).

According to police sources, ASI Chichghate was seeking Rs 10,000 bribe for releasing complainant’s money.

The complainant, works as a daily wage at Sweet Shop had reportedly arrested in gambling case back in 2013. However, the Nagpur bench of Bombay Hight Court in February 2019 has directed police department to release the seized cash Rs 41,700 of the accused. Capitalizing the situation, ASI was demanding Rs 10,000 to release the money and had withhold the amount. Following which the complainant approached ACB.

The ACB laid trap on Monday and nabbed ASI Chichghate red-handed accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe.