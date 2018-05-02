Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Nov 25th, 2019

After Pachpaoli PSI, Jaripatka ASI in ACB’s net

Nagpur: It seems the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under its first woman Superintendent has tighten the noose against the culprits operating within the law. As in yet another significant action, the sleuths of ACB on Monday nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jaripatka red-handed accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe money. It is likely to mention that ACB has also arrested Pachpaoli Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Ravindra Yadavrao Chichghate (54).

According to police sources, ASI Chichghate was seeking Rs 10,000 bribe for releasing complainant’s money.
The complainant, works as a daily wage at Sweet Shop had reportedly arrested in gambling case back in 2013. However, the Nagpur bench of Bombay Hight Court in February 2019 has directed police department to release the seized cash Rs 41,700 of the accused. Capitalizing the situation, ASI was demanding Rs 10,000 to release the money and had withhold the amount. Following which the complainant approached ACB.

The ACB laid trap on Monday and nabbed ASI Chichghate red-handed accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe.

Happening Nagpur
Darshan and Guru Celebrated language of friendship through Music
Darshan and Guru Celebrated language of friendship through Music
Its dog’s day out in Nagpur as canines flaunt their grace!
Its dog’s day out in Nagpur as canines flaunt their grace!
Nagpur Crime News
After Pachpaoli PSI, Jaripatka ASI in ACB’s net
After Pachpaoli PSI, Jaripatka ASI in ACB’s net
‘Drunk’ motorcycle rider abuses policeman in Gittikhadan
‘Drunk’ motorcycle rider abuses policeman in Gittikhadan
Maharashtra News
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
Hindi News
महाराष्ट्र के सियासी ड्रामे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला
महाराष्ट्र के सियासी ड्रामे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला
पर्यावरण संवर्धन और कचरा व्यवस्थापन पर ध्यान दे मनपा
पर्यावरण संवर्धन और कचरा व्यवस्थापन पर ध्यान दे मनपा
Trending News
SC to pronounce order on Maha floor test on Tuesday at 10.30 am
SC to pronounce order on Maha floor test on Tuesday at 10.30 am
‘We Are 162, Come And See’: Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs At Mumbai 5-Star Hotel
‘We Are 162, Come And See’: Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs At Mumbai 5-Star Hotel
Featured News
DBA opens shuttle services for lawyers
DBA opens shuttle services for lawyers
Two days after Ajit Pawar supports BJP govt in Maharashtra, case against irrigation scam closed
Two days after Ajit Pawar supports BJP govt in Maharashtra, case against irrigation scam closed
Trending In Nagpur
पर्यावरण संवर्धन और कचरा व्यवस्थापन पर ध्यान दे मनपा
पर्यावरण संवर्धन और कचरा व्यवस्थापन पर ध्यान दे मनपा
After Pachpaoli PSI, Jaripatka ASI in ACB’s net
After Pachpaoli PSI, Jaripatka ASI in ACB’s net
‘Drunk’ motorcycle rider abuses policeman in Gittikhadan
‘Drunk’ motorcycle rider abuses policeman in Gittikhadan
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
१ डिसेंबरपासून मनपा घेणार नाही मिश्रीत कचरा : वीरेंद्र कुकरेजा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
अतिवृष्टीमुळे झालेल्या पीक नुकसानीचा केंद्रीय चमूकडून आढावा
19 ते 26 जानेवारी दरम्यान महिला उद्योजिका मेळावा
19 ते 26 जानेवारी दरम्यान महिला उद्योजिका मेळावा
रमाई घरकुल व पंतप्रधान आवास योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांच्या प्रलंबित प्रकरणे तातडीने मार्गी लावा!
रमाई घरकुल व पंतप्रधान आवास योजनेच्या लाभार्थ्यांच्या प्रलंबित प्रकरणे तातडीने मार्गी लावा!
अपारंपारिक ऊर्जा का उष्ण मौसम के अनुकूल महा मेट्रो कर रहा उपयोग
अपारंपारिक ऊर्जा का उष्ण मौसम के अनुकूल महा मेट्रो कर रहा उपयोग
CSIR participates in Agrovision 2019
CSIR participates in Agrovision 2019
पर्यावरण संवर्धन, कचरा व्यवस्थापनासाठी नागरिकांनी सुचविल्या संकल्पना
पर्यावरण संवर्धन, कचरा व्यवस्थापनासाठी नागरिकांनी सुचविल्या संकल्पना
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145