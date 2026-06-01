Drunk driver’s friend storms traffic office, assaults cop, threatens PI in Nagpur

Youth creates ruckus after friend is caught drunk driving; detained for assault and obstructing police duty

Nagpur: What began as a routine drunk-driving check turned into a dramatic confrontation after a 20-year-old youth allegedly stormed into a traffic police office, assaulted a policeman, hurled threats and created a ruckus while trying to intervene in action being taken against his friend.

The accused, identified as Prince Bansod, a resident of Wadi, has been detained by Gittikhadan Police under various charges, including assaulting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

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The case was registered on the complaint of Head Constable Sachin Gauri, attached to the Traffic Branch’s Sadar Zone.

According to police, a traffic enforcement team comprising Head Constable Gauri, PSI Kasdekar and other personnel had set up a special drunk-driving checkpoint near the Police Gas Godown in Gittikhadan on the night of May 29.

At around 8 pm, officers intercepted a motorcycle rider, later identified as Taral Ujjwal Thorat (20) of Mankapur. A breathalyser test allegedly indicated that Thorat was under the influence of alcohol.

Police said that upon being confronted, Thorat attempted to flee from the spot but was quickly apprehended by the traffic team. He was then taken to the Sadar Traffic Division office for further legal action.

The situation took an unexpected turn shortly thereafter when Thorat’s friend, Prince Bansod, arrived at the traffic police office.

According to police, while officers were busy processing the drunk-driving case, Bansod allegedly sat casually in a chair with his feet propped up. When Head Constable Gauri asked him to sit properly and maintain decorum inside the government office, Bansod allegedly lost his temper.

Investigators claim he began verbally abusing the officer and issuing threats. In a startling outburst, he allegedly boasted that he had committed three murders and threatened to kill the constable as well.

Police said that when Head Constable Gauri attempted to calm the situation, Bansod allegedly pushed him to the ground and continued creating a disturbance inside the office.

Hearing the commotion, Police Inspector Suhas Chaudhary intervened and tried to pacify the youth. However, instead of calming down, Bansod allegedly turned aggressive towards the senior officer as well. He is accused of abusing and manhandling the Inspector and threatening to have him suspended from service.

The escalating confrontation disrupted official work and created panic inside the office premises.

Realising the situation was spiralling out of control, PI Chaudhary alerted the Police Control Room. A team from Gittikhadan Police Station immediately rushed to the traffic office and detained the accused.

Even while being escorted to the police vehicle, Bansod allegedly continued abusing officers and creating a scene, police said.

Following the incident, Gittikhadan Police registered a case against the accused under multiple sections related to assault, criminal intimidation, creating obstruction in government work and misconduct with public servants.

Further investigation is underway to verify all aspects of the incident and ascertain whether additional charges may be invoked.

The episode has once again highlighted the growing challenges faced by traffic personnel and law enforcement officers while carrying out routine enforcement drives against drunk driving and other violations.

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