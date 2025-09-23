Drunk driver rams Nagpur police barricades in midnight drama

Nagpur: A late-night nakabandi turned into a near-tragedy on Sunday when a heavily drunk driver rammed his speeding car into police barricades near Veterinary College and Hospital, Alankar Chowk on North Ambazari Road in Nagpur. In a hair-raising escape, traffic police officers and staff on duty dodged death by inches, while the accused driver was left bloodied with multiple injuries.

The operation, led by PSI Rajendra Bagde of Sitabuldi Police Station’s Traffic Branch, was part of a special crackdown on drunk driving. PI Aniruddha Puri said the barricades were set up to safeguard roads and nail offenders under the influence.

At the stroke of midnight, a car (MH-30/AF-6585) approached the Nakabandi spot, swerving dangerously, raising immediate suspicion. The driver was intercepted, but instead of submitting to a breathalyzer test, he suddenly floored the accelerator in a desperate bid to escape.

What followed was sheer recklessness, the car smashed into the iron barricades with such ferocity that they were flung apart. Panic erupted as police personnel leapt aside to save their lives, narrowly avoiding being mowed down.

The driver, however, paid the price for his recklessness. He sustained serious injuries to his hands and legs and was rushed to a private hospital under police custody.

A case has been slapped against him at Sitabuldi Police Station for drunk driving, rash and negligent driving, obstructing government work, and attempting to evade lawful action. “The man not only endangered his own life but also put police personnel and the public at grave risk. Such acts will be dealt with utmost severity,” warned PI Puri.