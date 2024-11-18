Battlefield shifts: Mahayuti, MVA engage in ad war 2 days before polls

Advertisement

Nagpur: With just two days remaining before Maharashtra goes to the polls in the Assembly elections, the political battlefield has shifted to newspaper advertisements, where the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have launched scathing attacks on each other.

Prominent newspapers featured back-to-back ads from both camps, each accusing the other of past failures and questionable governance.

The BJP, leading the Mahayuti coalition with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), published an ad highlighting news headlines from major terror incidents that occurred during Congress’ rule. The ad referenced the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, the 2006 train blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the 2010 Pune German Bakery bombing. It also mentioned alleged irregularities in providing khichdi to migrant workers and procurement of body bags during the Covid pandemic.

The BJP’s message urged voters to “say no to Congress,” positioning the party as one that failed to safeguard national security and manage crises effectively.

MVA hits back with satirical ads

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP, retaliated with a series of sharp and satirical ads. Labelling the Mahayuti as “Maha Abhadra Yuti” (Grand Cruel Alliance), the MVA criticized the ruling coalition over issues like:

• Rising farmer suicides

• Unfulfilled election promises

• Poor road infrastructure

• Rising unemployment

• Escalating crime rates

The MVA’s ads also included cartoons mocking BJP leaders. One depicted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a puppeteer controlling Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, while another showed the three leaders fawning over Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

High-stakes campaigning

The ad campaigns reflect the heightened tension between the two alliances, each vying to sway undecided voters in what is expected to be a tightly contested election.

Observers believe that the advertising war is a strategic attempt to capitalize on Maharashtra’s politically charged environment. With voters keenly aware of local and national issues, the narratives presented by these ads could influence the final outcome.

As the election date nears, Maharashtra’s political landscape continues to witness intense battles not just on the ground, but also in the media. Maharashtra votes on Wednesday in what is expected to be a very exciting electoral contest.

In the last Assembly election, the NDA alliance of BJP and undivided Shiv Sena had scored a thumping victory, winning 161 seats in the 288-member Assembly. However, the long-time allies parted ways due to differences over rotational Chief Ministership. Soon after, Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray tied up with the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

This government toppled in 2022 when Eknath Shinde led a mutiny that split the Shiv Sena. The Shinde Sena joined hands with the BJP. Later, Ajit Pawar’s rebellion divided the NCP ranks too. The junior Pawar then joined the ruling coalition. In this election, the two factions of Shiv Sena and NCP are on opposite sides of the political divide, making it a prestige contest.