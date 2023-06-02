Drug peddlers exploiting women’s parcels to smuggle Cocaine, other drugs in Nagpur?

Nagpur: A shocking revelation has come to the fore in the Second Capital of the State, where drug peddlers are exploiting parcels sent by women to smuggle cocaine, MD, and various other types of drugs across the country.

The drug menace has become increasingly prevalent in the post-pandemic era. However, due to the diligent vigilance of the police, particularly in Nagpur, the Second Capital of the State, their efforts have been met with a significant deterrent. To evade the firm grasp of the law, criminals have resorted to using parcel services as a means to transport illegal drugs.

According to reliable sources, a recent incident in the city involved a member of a prominent family from Nagpur who fell victim to this illicit practice.

The woman had reportedly sent a parcel to her hometown, a practice she had done before without any issues. However, on this occasion, she received an unexpected phone call from the delivery agency, informing her that objectionable drugs had been discovered in her parcel, aside from the usual delivery confirmation. Taken aback by this revelation, she was subsequently subjected to legal proceedings by the authorities.

The Nagpur Police are actively investigating this modus operandi employed by drug smugglers.

Senior sources within the Nagpur Police have revealed that similar methods have been used by criminals in the past, and the involvement of women in these activities has also come to light. “We are currently investigating the matter,” said the sources.

