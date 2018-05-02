Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Dec 28th, 2019

Drug addict, father booked for abusing, manhandling traffic cop on duty in Nandanvan

Nagpur: A drug addict and his father abused and manhandled a traffic policeman on duty in Nandanvan area here on Thursday night. Both the accused have been booked but not arrested so far.

The complainant, Police Sepoy Jayant Krishna Zade, posted at Sakkardara Traffic Division, was on patrol duty along with API R C Shinde around 8 pm on Thursday. During the patrolling between Gurudeo Square and Mangalmurti Square, they spotted a youth riding Maestro moped in reckless manner near Bank of Baroda, Canal Road. The cops chased and stopped him.

The accused identified himself as Ajay Ghanshyam Rathi, resident of Plot No. 133, Gurudeo Nagar. The traffic cops subjected the accused Ajay Rathi to breath analyzer test and found that he had consumed some narcotics.

Subsequently, the Police Sepoy Jayant Zade and API Shinde asked him to accompany them to Sakkardara Traffic Police Chamber. But the accused Ajay refused and called his father Ghanshyam Gavardas Rathi to the spot. Soon, both the accused started abusing and manhandling Zade and thus obstructed his official duty.

Nandanvan API R R Raut, acting on complaint of Zade, booked the accused father-son duo under Sections 353, 279, 504, 34 of the IPC read with Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.

