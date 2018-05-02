Nagpur woman dies in Goa road mishap

Nagpur: In a ghastly road mishap that took place in Goa, a young woman tourist from Nagpur was killed as the Activa moped she was riding in was dashed by a private bus on Friday morning. The mishap occurred near Old Mandvi Bridge around 10.45 am on Friday, media report said.

The deceased has been identified as Snehal Dabhale (28), resident of Gurunanak Layout, Vaishali Nagar, Digdoh, Hingna. In Goa, two-wheelers are provided to tourists on rent. Snehal was riding Activa moped provided to her as tourist under “Rent A Bike” facility. Snehal was not wearing helmet when the accident occurred.

According to media reports reaching here, Snehal was going on Honda Activa (GA-03/N 6694) to Panaji from Mhapsa.

Midway near Old Mandvi bridge, a private bus (GA-07/5077) of Mauli Shantadurga Travels, rammed her Activa from behind. As a result, Snehal was thrown on road and her head came under the wheels of the bus. She died on the spot.

The mishap occurred during busy time as the road is full of vehicular traffic in the morning. A large number of people travel to Panaji, capital of Goa, for service and other works.

The local police have arrested the bus driver named Damodar Gavas (60), native of Chimbal, Panaji. Further probe is underway.