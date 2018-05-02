Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Published On : Sat, Oct 19th, 2019

Drs Tejas, Nirbhay & Laghuvendu join TEAM OCHRI

Orange City Hospital & Research Institute is presently the only multi super speciality private hospital of Nagpur providing services of around 140 doctors through 60 speciality departments under one roof. They continue to add more expertise to provide succor to needy central Indians.

Recently Dr. Tejas Sadavarte, Dr.Nirbhay Karandikar and Dr. Laghuvendu Shekhar have joined OCHRI as Specialists in respective fields.

Dr. Tejas Sadavarte, MBBS, MD (Radio Diagnosis), PDCC in Interventional Radiology has joined as Consultant Interventional Radiologist at Orange City Hospital & Research Institute, Nagpur. After his graduation, he completed MD in Radio Diagnosis from Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, Nashik and Post-Doctoral Certificate Course in Interventional Radiology from JNMC, Sawangi. He is well experienced in diagnostics & therapeutics interventional procedures. His special interest is in Vascular & Oncology interventions, Neuro- Interventional Radiology and Stroke management. Instead of large incisions required for some surgeries, these procedures are performed through tiny holes made in the skin such that small catheters or needles can be guided to the treatment site for the application of the appropriate treatment. He is skilled in treatment of intracranial aneurysm coiling, embolization of AVM, varicose vein ablation procedures, intracranial stenting and endovascular management of acute stroke and all vascular IR procedures. Dr. Tejas Sadavarte is available in OCHRI OPD on all working days from 1pm to 5pm apart from 24×7 indoor emergency calls.

Dr. Nirbhay Karandikar, MBBS, MS (Orthopedics) has rejoined Orange City Hospital & Research Institute, Nagpur as Specialist Incharge, Pelvic Acetabular Surgery Division. He has done MBBS & MS (Orthopedics) from B.J. Medical College & Sassoon Hospital, Pune. He has the privilege of working with Prof. PVA Mohandas, who introduced Total Hip Replacement Surgery in India. Fractures of the pelvis and acetabulum are among the most serious injuries. Dr. Nirbhay Karandikar has undergone specialist training in Complex Total Hip Replacement, Hip trauma and Pelvic & Acetabular Surgery. He is a leading faculty and has presented many papers in National & International Journals. Dr. Nirbhay Karandikar will provide his expert services in OCHRI OPD from 1pm to 3pm on all working days apart from 24×7 indoor calls.

Dr. Laghuvendu Shekhar, MBBS, MS (Orthopedics), Fellowship in Arthroplasty Dr. Laghuvendu Shekhar has also joined OCHRI as a Joint Replacement Surgeon in Department of Orthopedics. He has done MBBS & MS (Orthopedics) from University of Rajasthan and Fellowship in Arthroplasty from Shalby Hospital, Ahmedabad. He has also completed specialized Fellowship in joints from Brisbane & New York. He is trained in Computer assisted and minimally invasive Knee replacement surgery. He has done more than 1800 joints surgeries. He has presented and published many papers in National & International Journals. Dr. Laghuvendu Shekhar will provide his expert services in OCHRI OPD on every Wednesday & Saturday from 1pm to 3pm apart from 24×7 indoor calls.

For appointments, one may call 9225260606.

