Drones to keep an eye on illegal mining across Maharashtra: Bawankule

Nagpur: In a significant measure to curtail illegal mining across Maharashtra, the Mahayuti Government on Thursday resolved to deploy drones for comprehensive surveillance. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the initiative in the Legislative Assembly, noting that numerous districts have reported widespread unauthorised excavation, frequently surpassing sanctioned limits. He cautioned that officials found complicit in such activities would face rigorous action.

Bawankule acknowledged that government investigations have uncovered extensive illegal mining in districts like Pune, Solapur, and Sangli, where major corporations have transgressed permitted excavation levels. “A state-wide survey shall be undertaken to identify violators, and stringent action shall be implemented against them,” he stated.

Legislators highlighted escalating concerns regarding corruption in sand mining and its supply chain, demanding more robust measures from the revenue and home departments. “The government has established a new sand mining policy designed to suppress smuggling whilst ensuring reasonable sand prices for the public,” he stated.

Bawankule assured that forthcoming policy revisions would introduce more stringent controls, ensuring effective management of illegal excavation and sand theft. “The supply of construction materials shall be systematised, and new crusher industries shall be encouraged to meet demand sustainably,” he emphasised.

The Assembly resolved to conduct a comprehensive review of expenditure on large-scale infrastructure projects across Maharashtra. The Revenue Department has been instructed to incorporate mining fees within project budgets to ensure transparency and prevent violations.

Previously, the minister addressed irregularities in Thane’s Smart City project, revealing that two contractors had conducted excavation without requisite approvals. Consequently, penalties totalling ₹28.81 crore were levied. Henceforth, he indicated, the government shall mandate advance payments before issuing excavation permits to prevent similar infractions.

