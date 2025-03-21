DPS MIHAN and Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi, Collaborate on Marine Conservation

Advertisement



Grade I students from DPS MIHAN, India, and Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi, engaged in an insightful international collaboration on Life Under Water. As part of Research-Based Learning (RBL), young learners shared insights, raised awareness, and promoted marine conservation.

Students discussed major threats to aquatic ecosystems, including pollution and climate change, while exploring solutions to protect marine life.

Both schools showcased their conservation activities, reinforcing responsible environmental stewardship.

This initiative enriched students’ understanding of sustainability while fostering global learning. DPS MIHAN remains committed to international partnerships that empower young minds for a sustainable future.

