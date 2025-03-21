MoUs worth Rs 6,136 crore inked for hotels, industrial projects in Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: In a major boost to industrial growth in the region, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for building three luxury brands of hotels in Nagpur — Taj Gateway, Hilton, and Hyatt — were signed on Thursday. These were part of the Rs 6,100 crore MoUs signed by over 150 companies for small to large projects proposed in the district.

‘Nagpur District Investment Summit’ held here in Nagpur on Thursday witnessed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for investments worth Rs 6,136 crore in the coming financial year. Entrepreneurs have signed MoUs to set up 157 units in the region that are expected to create 7,260 jobs.

The three hotel projects will entail a total investment of Rs 875 crore. The MoU for Taj Gateway is separate from the one signed by the Tata Group company Indian Hotels Limited in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai last month. The MoU signed at Mumbai was for a proposal to build the Taj Mahal Hotel — the topmost hospitality brand of the Tatas

Gold Rate Friday 21 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,800 /- Gold 22 KT 82,600 /- Silver / Kg 100,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

An investment of Rs 400 crore has been proposed for Taj, Rs 300 crore for Hyatt, and Rs 175 crore for Hilton. The MoU signing was the first in a series of similar events planned for each district of the region, expected to start from next month onwards. Proposals to build four other hotels by other companies were also submitted. The MoUs were signed in the presence of the Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari.

The Joint Director of Industries, Gajendra Bharti, said these are entirely fresh MoUs. The investment proposals range from MSMEs to even large industries. In Davos, deals for ultra-mega projects were signed. The state, in turn, will provide single-window support to the industries. Some of the proposals include the expansion of existing facilities too.

The proposed investment will be in Gondia and Nagpur districts in sectors like packaging, metal, solar, battery cells, food and agro processing, hospitality, research and innovations, pharma, plastic and defence among others. Under the aegis of Ministry of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, the summit was organised here by Joint Director of Industries, Nagpur for attracting investments. Similar investment summit held last year saw MoUs worth Rs 4,600 crore for setting up 42 units.

Out of these, 27 units have already started operations and work on the remaining 15 units is in the advanced stages. Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur, was the chief guest while Gajendra Bharti, Joint Director of Industries, Vidarbha, presided over the programme. S S Muddamwar, General Manager, DIC, Nagpur; Manohar Pote, Regional Manager, MIDC; CA Julfesh Shah, Chairman COSIA; P Mohan, President, MIA; Kishor Malviya, President BMA; Santosh More, DGM, SIDBI; and others were among the prominent persons present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Bidari appreciated the efforts taken by the Industries Department for promoting industrialisation and entrepreneurship in the region. She also encouraged the stakeholders from various sectors to invest in the region. She assured all support from the Government for smooth implementation of the proposals.

Advertisement