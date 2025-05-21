Good news: 8 more coaches to be added to Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Exp

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Indian Railways has decided to add 8 more coaches to the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express, increasing its capacity from 8 to 16 coaches. This decision was made in response to increased passenger demand and congestion, with many passengers reporting difficulty finding seats. The new configuration will be implemented starting June 1, 2025.

The Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express was initially introduced with 16 coaches. However, due to low occupancy rates, it was temporarily replaced with an 8-coach rake. However, in recent days, passenger demand for the Nagpur-Bilaspur route has increased significantly, leading to overcrowding on the 8-coach Vande Bharat.

To address the increased demand, the railway administration has decided to add the original 8 coaches back, restoring the 16-coach configuration. The new configuration will be implemented on June 1, 2025.

The Bilaspur-Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago. The train, which starts from Nagpur, was very comfortable when it was first launched. However, after a while, it had very few passengers and was often running almost empty in both directions.

Now, the situation has changed. The number of passengers on this route has increased a lot. The Vande Bharat Express is now running full, and there is hardly any place to sit. Because of this, many passengers and different organisations started asking for more coaches to be added to the train. Considering this demand, the railway administration has decided to increase the number of coaches in train number 20825/26 Bilaspur-Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express. At present, the train runs with 8 coaches.

Starting from June 1, 2025, the train will run with 16 coaches instead of 8. This will give relief to passengers who have been struggling with overcrowding. The Central Railway administration is currently making the necessary arrangements to implement this change.

