Driver dupes transport company of Rs 4.22 lakh in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have booked driver-cum-supervisor on the charges of duping a transport company to the tune of Rs 4.22 lakh.

The accused, Ravindra Rajam Kalwala (41), native of Maulana Azad Ward, Ballarpur, Chandrapur district, was working as driver-cum-supervisor in Ashmi Carrier Pvt Ltd Company, Vihirgaon Road, Nagpur, since March 1, 2017. The accused also used to collect money from parties and was being paid salary of Rs 4500 and commission Rs 700. Between June 29, 2019 and August 10, 2019, the accused collected cash Rs 4.22 lakh and Rs 1.92 lakh by cheque from Jaiswal and Company Cement Transport, Chandrapur district.

But the accused only deposited the cheque with Ashmi Carrier Pvt Ltd Company and usurped the cash Rs 4.22 lakh for personal use. When the company asked for payment of bill from Jaiswal and Company, the company informed about the payment to the accused. Subsequently, Ashmi Carrier Pvt Ltd Company asked the accused to return the amount but he failed to do so and also doled out threats.

Hudkeshwar Assistant PSI Giri, based on complaint of Ashmi Carrier Pvt Ltd Company, booked the accused driver-cum-supervisor Ravindra Rajam Kalwala under Section 408 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.