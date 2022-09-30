Dreaded goon Jitendra Belange detained under MPDA Act by Nagpur CP

Nagpur: The Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar detained dreaded goon Jitendra alias Jugnu Chhotu Belange from Wadi under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

The MPDA Act is also known as Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981. of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Dangerous Persons, Video Pirates, Sand Smugglers and Persons Engaged in Blackmarketing of Essential Commodities Act.

