Anvita Farms & Raj Tiles’ ‘Rangratri’ from Sep 30 to Oct 4

Nagpur: Anvita Farms and Raj Tiles have organised ‘Rangratri’ the Garba event which will be starting from September 30 to October 4 at Anvita Farms, Wardha Road, opp, VCA Stadium Jamtha, besides, Nayara Petrol Pump, Nagpur.

Starting with the first three days with a popular DJ, live music along with delicious food stalls and lots of prizes. The Last 2 days of Garba with popular TV actresses Leena Jumani on the 3rd of October and Priyal Gor on the 4th of October. To celebrate the amazing five days of Navratri with us in Rangratri with Leena Jumani and Priyal Gor.

