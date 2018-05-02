Drastic drop in vaccination in Nagpur city, only 2500 people get their jab

Nagpur: There was a time when more than 18,000 people got vaccinated daily in Nagpur district. The daily figure in the city was between 8,000 and 10,000, but the number has come down drastically to 2500. The situation of the villagers is worse. Earlier there were between 6,000 and 8,000 vaccinations daily, now the figure has reduced. On Monday, only 88 people have vaccinated in rural areas.

The reason is being told that the number has come down after the State Government has suspended the vaccination of 18+ age group. The second is that the second dose of Covishield is now to be applied between 12 and 16 weeks, to companionate vaccines shortage.

2528 people got their jab in the city

On Monday, 2528 people were vaccinated at 96 centers in the city. The number of those taking the first dose was 2235. Those taking the first dose included 66 health workers, 19 frontline workers, 1,305 general in the 45 to 60 age group, 216 comorbid in the 45-60 age group and 628 persons in 60 plus age group.



