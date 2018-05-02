Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 25th, 2021

    Nagpur to observe ‘Navtapa’ between May 25 and June 3

    Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State would be witnessing nine days of extreme heat — Navtapa — starting from Tuesday.

    It is believed that hotter it’s get during Navtapa, the better the monsoon is. But this time the Navtapa will be in the midst of cloudy weather. The Navtapa will be continued till June 3.

    According to Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the city skies will remain cloudy till May 30. Plus, there’s possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms on May 27 and 28. Similarly, moderate rainfall is expected on May 29 and 30.

    During this period the average temperature is expected to remain around 41 to 42 degree Celsius. Whereas average temperature is usually around 44 degree Celsius in the relevant period.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Anil Deshmukh Case: ED raids Sagar Bhatewar’s house in Nagpur
    Anil Deshmukh Case: ED raids Sagar Bhatewar’s house in Nagpur
    अनिल देशमुखांना धक्का, ED ने टाकली निकटवर्तीयाच्या घरावर धाड
    अनिल देशमुखांना धक्का, ED ने टाकली निकटवर्तीयाच्या घरावर धाड
    Nagpur Trailer Owners’ Union writes Gadkari, Sitharaman seeking relaxation in taxes, permits
    Nagpur Trailer Owners’ Union writes Gadkari, Sitharaman seeking relaxation in taxes, permits
    शासनाला आपल्या वैक्सीन वरच ‘ भरोसा नाय का ?
    शासनाला आपल्या वैक्सीन वरच ‘ भरोसा नाय का ?
    Nagpur to observe ‘Navtapa’ between May 25 and June 3
    Nagpur to observe ‘Navtapa’ between May 25 and June 3
    Drastic drop in vaccination in Nagpur city, only 2500 people get their jab
    Drastic drop in vaccination in Nagpur city, only 2500 people get their jab
    नागपुर में एक ही दिन में म्यूकर माइकोसिस ( Black Fungus ) के 30 नए मरीज मिले
    नागपुर में एक ही दिन में म्यूकर माइकोसिस ( Black Fungus ) के 30 नए मरीज मिले
    महानिर्मिती कोराडी बिजली केन्द्र मे श्रमिक शोषण?
    महानिर्मिती कोराडी बिजली केन्द्र मे श्रमिक शोषण?
    नागपुर महानगरपालिका एवं श्री बड़ी मारवाड़ माहेश्वरी पंचायत के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में हिवरी नगर के माहेश्वरी भवन में निःशुल्क टीकाकरण का शुभारंभ
    नागपुर महानगरपालिका एवं श्री बड़ी मारवाड़ माहेश्वरी पंचायत के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में हिवरी नगर के माहेश्वरी भवन में निःशुल्क टीकाकरण का शुभारंभ
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports lowest single-day spike, detects 482 fresh cases, 29 deaths, recovery rate at 95.51%
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports lowest single-day spike, detects 482 fresh cases, 29 deaths, recovery rate at 95.51%
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145