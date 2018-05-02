Nagpur to observe ‘Navtapa’ between May 25 and June 3

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State would be witnessing nine days of extreme heat — Navtapa — starting from Tuesday.

It is believed that hotter it’s get during Navtapa, the better the monsoon is. But this time the Navtapa will be in the midst of cloudy weather. The Navtapa will be continued till June 3.

According to Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the city skies will remain cloudy till May 30. Plus, there’s possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms on May 27 and 28. Similarly, moderate rainfall is expected on May 29 and 30.

During this period the average temperature is expected to remain around 41 to 42 degree Celsius. Whereas average temperature is usually around 44 degree Celsius in the relevant period.



