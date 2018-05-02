Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series

Actor Arslan Goni, hails from Jammu and Kashmir is all set to make his debut in the on the OTT Platform: Alt Balaji with the web series “Main Hero bol Raha hoon” in a pivotal role. The series is set in the 80’s-90’s period of goons.

He will be seen in Haq Se 2 as well. As his career is moving swiftly in the direction of OTT Platforms with two Series to work on; Arlsan will be seen on screens after his debuting film in 2017. The shift in the OTT platform seems to be a great sculptor in his career graph. As previously stated, Arslan has been a content-driven actor. His choice of the content does make him unique.

I am a content admirer, I’d do the project if I like the story irrespective of the platform. I was quite impressed with the plot of “Main Hero bol Raha hoon” and couldn’t deny the opportunity. It is surely going to be an entertainer for the audience. It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my talent in front of the audience. It is always the best time working on the sets, romancing with the camera for the best possible scenes, he added.

Arslan does seem quite excited about his new venture, the result of his excitement shall be seen soon on the screens post-release.