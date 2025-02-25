Dr Vipin Itankar adjudged Best District Collector in Nagpur Division

Nagpur: The Nagpur District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar has been adjudged as the ‘Best District Collector’ in Nagpur Division by Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR).

The Commission has selected Dr Itankar for its ‘Child Friendly Award 2024’. Dr Itankar will be honoured with the award for his outstanding contributions to child welfare and rights protection. Dr Itankar, received the letter signed by the Commission’s President Adv Sushiben Shah. The award ceremony will be conducted at the Yashwantrao Chavan Center in Mumbai on March 3 at 1 pm.

It will be graced by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Meghana Bordikar will remain present.

This award for Dr Itankar is second in a row. Earlier he received a National Award for his contribution in election work. The ‘Child-Friendly Award’ was instituted by MSCPCR to honour the individuals, institutions, and organisations that make significant contributions to child protection and welfare in Maharashtra. The recognition aims to encourage efforts to create a safer and more supportive environment for children. In the past, Itankar was also felicitated with a National Award by the President of India for his work in electoral reforms.