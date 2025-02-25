Hit-and-run: Infant killed, mother injured in Shanti Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: A reckless car driver rammed into a family riding a two-wheeler and injured the husband, wife, and their two children, before fleeing the scene. In the mishap, a 10-month-old boy lost his life while his mother was seriously injured late on Sunday night. The tragedy took place on Mehndibagh Road under Shanti Nagar Police Station limits.

According to police, the accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday when Sheikh Mushtaq Sheikh Moin (33), a resident of RK Layout, Mazri, was returning home with his wife Muskan Anjum, and their children Mirzan (7 years) and Munahid Sheikh (10 months). They had spent the evening at Muskan’s parents’ home in Shanti Nagar.

While crossing the road near NMC’s Satranjipura Zone Office, a black car came from behind and crashed into their two-wheeler (MH49/CB-7746) with great force. Mushtaq and Mirzan suffered minor injuries, but Muskan and baby Munahid were critically injured. Nearby residents informed the police. Mushtaq took Muskan and Munahid to Mayo Hospital with assistance of locals, but doctors declared Munahid dead. Muskan is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said that although there are no CCTV cameras at the exact spot of the incident, footage from nearby locations is being reviewed. “We are checking CCTV footage from nearby cameras, including those at Dahi Bazar Bridge and Mahdi Bagh flyover. There is no surveillance at the precise location of the accident, but we are also examining footage from private cameras in the vicinity,” police said.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are working to identify the driver responsible for the incident. A case of hit and run resulting in death has been registered.

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A 39-year old man from Mangrul village in Hingna tehsil was killed in a road accident near the Logistics Park in Nimji village on 14 Mile Road in Kalmeshwar Police Station limits.

According to police, the accident occurred on February 23 at around 1.30 pm. The deceased, Yuvraj Dinkar Chaudhary, was riding his TVS motorcycle (MH-31/FY-8760) when the accident occurred. Yuvraj had come to Kalmeshwar for some work and was heading back to his village when his bike crashed near the Logistics Park. He was seriously injured and rushed to Mayo Hospital in Nagpur. Doctors declared him dead after examination.

The family of Yuvraj Chaudhary believes that his bike may have been hit by an unknown vehicle. They have urged Kalmeshwar Police to investigate the case and find out what exactly happened. The police have filed a case and started an investigation.