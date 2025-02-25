Markets rebound in early trade after 5-day slump

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday amid value buying at lower levels after falling sharply in the last five trading sessions.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 117.57 points to 74,571.98 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 31.3 points to 22,584.65. Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 272.39 points higher at 74,725.89, and the Nifty traded 47.45 points up at 22,600.80.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel were the biggest gainers. Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, and NTPC were among the laggards.