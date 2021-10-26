Dr.Usha Nair & Dr.Vidya Nair promoted in RNHPL Board

Nagpur: Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited owns Orange City Hospital & Research Institute which has gained distinct name as trusted multi super speciality hospital of Central India. OCHRI which has grown from a 28 bedded single building hospital to a health campus spread over 4 buildings with 150 beds recently completed 25 years of public service. RNHPL Directorial Board is constituted by an all women team of Dr. Usha Nair, Smt.Divya Nair, Dr.Vinaya Nair led by Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair, Chairman.

In view of the Covid pandemic; RNHPL Board had stayed away from any kind of advertisements or celebrations which was specifically complimented by Shri.Mohanji Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in a wishful message to Team OCHRI.

On this historic occasion; Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair-RNHPL Chairman brought new changes in RNHPL hierarchy wherein he has promoted Dr. Usha Nair as the Managing Director and Dr. Vidya Nair as the Vice-Chairman of RNHPL.

Dr. Usha Nair, W/o of Late Shri.Ravi Nair is a mammography specialist who has been managing the internal affairs of OCHRI since inception. Dr. Vidya Nair;a post graduate in business administration with specialization in Healthcare management from Johns Hopkins University-USA; has been spearheading hospital quality and patient safety measures at OCHRI since her return in 2016.Welcoming the promotion, Team OCHRI believes that the new changes will positively mentor the youthful 25-year-old Institute to the highest pedestal in national health care map.