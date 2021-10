Nagpur: A 30-YEAR-OLD man was found dead in front of Harish Bar & Restaurant on Maharajbag Road in Sitabuldi area on Sunday morning.

Around 8 am, body of Rameshwar Madhukar Khadse was found lying in front of the bar on Maharajbag Road.

Staff from Sitabuldi Police visited the spot and sent the body to Government medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.

Sitabuldi Police started the probe after registering an accidental death case.