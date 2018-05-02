Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jul 10th, 2019

Dr Uday Bodhankar honoured with highest pediatrics fellowship in UK

Leading pediatrician and rust Indian executivedirec-tor of COMHAD Dr Uday Bodhankar, once again made the city proud as he was honoured with the highest fellowship in Pediatrics FRCPCH by Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health UK, at the hands of president of RCPCH Professor Russell Finer and CEO Jo Revill.

It may be noted that this fellowship has been given recognition of outstandin, contribution and commit ment to the health and we fare of children.

Dr Bodhankar is knows for his contribution, for th welfare of children am mothers since last 30 year of his career, where he no only promoted child !leak] care and maternal care bu also worked towards th welfare of underprivilege conummity for promotin better health care to th masses.

