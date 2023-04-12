Dr Sunil Narsingh Rao arrested for causing two labourers’ death while cleaning well in Sadar

Nagpur: Sadar Police on Tuesday arrested Dr Sunil Narsingh Rao for alleged negligence causing death of two labourers when they were engaged by him for desilting a well situated in his residential premises at Plot No. 15, SBI Colony, Raj Nagar, two days ago.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Aman Ratanlal Markam (22) and Shankar Arjun Uikey (24), both residents of Siddharth Nagar, Gond Basti, Hudkeshwar were actually electrocuted while cleaning the well on Sunday. After receiving the autopsy reports of the deceased, it was confirmed that Aman Markam and Shankar Uikey died of electrocution as some persons residing at the adjacent building switched on the motor pump, which led to the tragedy.

Dr Rao (50) had engaged Aman Markam and Shankar Uikey for desilting the well. Two other workers — Kishore Trinath Uikey and Koyal Dina Netam — were helping them to clean the 50 feet deep well. Markam was cleaning the well from inside. Shankar Uikey, Koyal Netam and Kishor Uikey were helping him from outside. Suddenly, around 2.30 pm, they heard a cry for help from the well where Markam was working. As Shankar Uikey rushed down to rescue Markam, he too was electrocuted.

Netam and Kishor Uikey immediately informed Dr Rao about the tragedy. Dr Rao switched off the power supply. Staff from Sadar Police Station, MSEDCL linemen and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot on being informed. Fire Brigade personnel fished out the bodies. Cops sent the bodies to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem.

According to police, the initial probe revealed that Dr Rao had not taken any safety measures before engaging the workers to clean the well despite being fully aware that there were four motor pumps fitted to it. Police registered a case under Section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 3(1)(h) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under the provisions of the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act 1993, against Dr Rao following a complaint lodged by Koyal Netam.

Further investigation is underway.

