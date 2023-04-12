Good response to Heritage Walk held at Chitnavis Wada

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Nagpur@2025 organised a Heritage Walk at Chitnavis Wada, Mahal, on Sunday. The heritage walk was led by Atharva Shivankar, a young history and heritage enthusiast. More than 50 citizens participated in this heritage walk.

Atharva shared some fascinating stories about Nagpur & its origin, some unheard facts about Chitnavis family, its origins and history of this grand old Wada. The participants got some unique insights into history of Chitnavis Wada and Old city area, said a release issued by NMC. Flautist Shubham Chopkar, Guitarist Sanket Make and Tabla player Sarthak Shukla presented a mesmerising performance.

From Nagpur@2025, Advisor Shivkumar Rao, Convener Nimish Sutaria, CEO Malhar Deshpande, Working Committee Members Vijay Dhole, Sonal Parakh, Digant Shah, Subhash Thakre, Pravin Singh were prominently present. Malhar Deshpande shared various activities of Nagpur@2025 and Shivkumar Rao shared the vision behind the Nagpur@2025 movement.

‘Nagpur@2025’ is an initiative for joint action by Citizens, Corporates, NGOs led by VED Council in collaboration with the local administration of the city, viz Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Nagpur Police.With the clarion call our city makes us the people we are” the aim and intent of Nagpur@2025’ is to bring together all the above on one platform to enable the city’s transformation by identifying, implementing and monitoring sustainable, focused initiatives and projects. The aim is to instil pride, positivity and ownership amongst the citizens and to make Nagpur a fantastic city to live, work and enjoy.

